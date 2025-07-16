San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 15, 2025: Pumping up the humidity

Tomorrow and Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs 2 to 10 degrees below average.

The marine layer will continue to spread inland each night and morning, giving way to sunny skies by mid to late morning for most areas, but some coastal spots will see clouds linger into the afternoon. Those clouds may produce mist or patchy drizzle along with areas of fog each morning.

Monsoon moisture starts to creep into the county on Wednesday, becoming more humid Thursday through Saturday across the county. There is also a slight chance of monsoon showers and thunderstorms over the mountains during this time, with the best chance Thursday and Friday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

While peak activity will occur over the mountains, there is a small chance that any storms that form may spill over into the valleys, but they will dissipate quickly.

Humidity starts to lower Sunday with greater drying into early next week but may return as early as the following weekend. Monsoon season runs through September.

Del Mar Racing kicks off Friday, and the San Diego Pride Parade and Festival are this weekend! It will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s during the day at Del Mar and in Hillcrest and Balboa Park.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 77-85°

Mountains: 77-88°

Deserts: 105-108°

