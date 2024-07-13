San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 12, 2024: Feeling tropical with possible storms this weekend

Today wasn't quite as hot as it's been, but it was more humid, as monsoon moisture has arrived! The Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts has been extended one more day, now ending at 9 p.m. Saturday, for temperatures up to 112 degrees.

Temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees this weekend as the high pressure that has been anchored over California moves east over the four corners. While temperatures will drop back near normal, humidity will be on the rise as monsoon moisture builds. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains and deserts, with a slight chance for the inland valleys.

Saturday is the best chance for isolated storms with a chance for storms through Sunday, perhaps lingering into Monday. Any storms that form will be able to produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

The marine layer will keep things cooler along the coast but it will be quite humid. Stubborn clouds are likely to linger at the beaches to a few miles inland each day. Meanwhile, elsewhere, high clouds will gradually increase as monsoonal flow surge moves in.

Temperatures will remain near average into early next week, with 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains, and between 105 and 110 in the deserts. Expect a slight warm-up by the end of next week and potentially another surge of monsoon moisture.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-82°

Inland: 85-92°

Mountains: 87-96°

Deserts: 108-112°

