San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 11, 2025: Below average temperatures!

It was cooler today across the county, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s along the coast, in the 70s and 80s inland to the mountains, and between 110 and 115 in the deserts.

Weakening high pressure and the development of a coastal eddy are leading to these cooler temperatures. Highs will top out near to 8 degrees below average into next week.

The marine layer will spread inland each night and morning, giving way to sunny skies by mid to late morning for most areas while some beaches may take until the afternoon.

Late next week a surge of monsoon moisture will bring higher humidity and potentially a chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we get closer to the event, and we will update you on the chance of any storms.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 68-75°
Inland: 77-86°
Mountains: 81-93°
Deserts: 107-110°

