San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 10, 2025: Cooling off starting Friday!

Today was another hot day away from the coast with mostly 90s inland to the mountains and over 115 in the deserts. The Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings will expire at 8pm.

Tonight will be another warm one. Expect morning lows on Friday to range from the low-60s to the low-70s from the coast to the mountains, and mid to upper 80s in the deserts.

Temperatures drop 3 to 8 degrees tomorrow as high pressure weakens and a coastal eddy forms along the coast pushing the marine layer farther inland overnight into tomorrow morning.

Clouds will give way to sunny skies for most areas by mid to late morning Friday, but some beaches may see clouds linger into the afternoon.

The cooler weather that begins Friday will continue into next week with temperatures trending near to 5 degrees below average.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-76°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 82-95°

Deserts: 110-114°

