San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 10, 2024: Hot end to the week, monsoon storms this weekend

It was another record-breaking day! Campo hit 110 degrees, breaking the previous record of 106 from 2012. Tomorrow will be almost as hot, and I'm forecasting Campo at 104 and Borrego Springs at 117 to tie their daily record high temperatures.

The high pressure that has been anchored over California since last week has shifted slightly south bringing hotter temperatures locally. Highs will be trending 5 to locally 15 degrees above normal through Friday. Nearly the entire state is under Excessive Heat Warnings due to the widespread risk of heat-related illnesses.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the inland and mountains until 9pm Thursday for temperatures between 90 and 105 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues in the deserts until 9pm Friday for temperatures soaring between 115 to 120 degrees!

Overnight temperatures in the deserts will remain warm in the 100s and 90s most of the night only briefly dipping down into the 80s in the morning making it even harder to cool off. The mountains will be in the 70s most of the night only dipping into the 60s by the morning while the coast and valleys will be in the 60s.

The marine layer will keep things cooler along the coast but it will be quite humid. Stubborn clouds are likely to linger at the beaches to a few miles inland each day.

Temperatures will drop by 5 to 10 degrees this weekend as the center of the high pressure moves toward the four corners. While temperatures will drop back near normal, humidity will be on the rise as monsoon moisture builds, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains and deserts with a slight chance for the inland valleys. The best chance for any storms will be Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance lingering into Monday.

Temperatures will remain near average into early next week with 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains and between 105 to 110 in the deserts.

These hot and dry conditions will lead to elevated fire danger. Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a to-go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water. Check on the eldery and family and friends without air conditioning.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-83°

Inland: 87-99°

Mountains: 94-104°

Deserts: 115-119°

