San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 1, 2024: Turning up the heat this 4th of July holiday!

Today was cooler than yesterday by about 5 degrees for all areas besides the deserts where it remains dangerously hot. Expect minor day-to-day changes through Wednesday before extreme heat moves in for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Low clouds and patchy fog early will clear to sunny skies for the coast and valleys with shallower marine layer clouds starting Thursday with only patchy clouds near the coast.

Expect calmer winds in the mountains and deserts the rest of this week.

Monsoon flow builds on Wednesday, bringing towering clouds over the mountains in the afternoon and a bump in humidity, but the chance for any storms is minimal.

Temperatures skyrocket 5 to nearly 15 degrees above normal for the 4th of July holiday weekend, with the heat peaking Friday as a ridge over the Pacific builds over the west. Expect 80s for the warmer coastal areas, low 90s to low 100s inland and in the mountains with temperatures nearing 120 in the deserts where we may set record highs Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be nearly as warm as Friday with above normal temperatures lasting through Sunday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland neighborhoods from 8am Friday and until 8pm Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the mountains from 11am Friday until 11pm Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect in the deserts until 11pm Monday, July 8th. This is going to be a long stretch of extreme temperatures, and precautions should be taken to stay safe.

Overnight temperatures in the deserts will remain warm in the 90s most of the night only briefly dipping down into the 80s in the morning making it even harder to cool off. Elsewhere, overnight temperatures this weekend will be in the 70s most of the night, only dipping down to the upper 60s by morning.

If headed to the beaches be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents starting Wednesday, peaking Friday and subsiding Sunday. Waves of 6 to 7 feet will be possible so be sure to swim with a buddy and near lifegaurds.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 84-93°

Mountains: 86-98°

Deserts: 111-114°

