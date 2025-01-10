San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 9, 2025: Winds pick up tonight, fire danger remains high

While we got a break from the strong winds today, they are picking up again into Friday morning, bringing another round of critical fire danger across the region. Although strong gusts won't be as widespread as earlier this week, we're still looking at periods of 70 mph gusts targeting interior parts of the county.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6pm Friday inland to the mountains for these gusty winds and low humidity. Expect widespread gusts of 25 to 45mph inland to the mountains with peak gusts of 50 to 70mph for the typically windier spots like Alpine and along the I-8 corridor through the mountains, Hellhole Canyon, Sill Hill and Big Black Mountain and isolated higher gusts. On top of the wind, humidity levels will remain between 5 to 15%, continuing to dry out the already critically dry brush.

The High Wind Warning for the inland and mountain communities continues until 2pm Friday. Pay attention to your surroundings as downed trees and power lines will be a concern.

Any fires that start will be difficult to control and will spread quickly, so be extra vigilant with fire safety. This includes checking your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

The sea breeze briefly returns Friday night into Saturday, which may bring some smoke from the L.A. wildfires into San Diego County, so be sure to monitor air quality alerts where you live.

Winds turn back offshore Saturday night with weak Santa Ana winds through Sunday. A potentially moderate Santa Ana wind event is possible Monday night into early Wednesday, peaking Tuesday increasing the fire threat once again, though it won't be as windy as this week.

It will be slightly cooler Saturday with 60s for most of the county, briefly warmer on Tuesday as the wind picks up and the cooling for the end of the week.

San Diego County's drought conditions worsened this week, along with much of Southern California upgraded to a level two drought, or severe drought. San Diego is seeing the driest stretch on record from July 1st to today, receiving only .16" of rain. All of Southern California is seeing one of the driest starts to the rainy season on record. Without rain each Santa Ana wind event will dry the brush even more and bring the threat of fires to spread quickly. Santa Ana season goes through February and can even linger into March.

Be prepared by clearing defensible space away from your home, going over your evacuation plan with your household, and having your emergency go-kit ready, including any medicine you need, extra supplies, and food for your kids and pets.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-74°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 46-59°

Deserts: 67-70°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.