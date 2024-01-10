San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 9, 2024: A quick-moving storm will bring rain, wind, waves and snow

After a frosty start, it turned out to be a fair weather day across the county. Tonight won't be as cold as the last couple of nights but will still be quite chilly with 30s and 40s for most of the county by tomorrow morning.

A storm system pounding the Pacific Northwest and parts of Northern California with rain and snow will move south, bringing rainfall to San Diego County overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning along with strong winds and high surf.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with winds building by tomorrow night and shower activity arriving by early Thursday morning. Peak activity at this point looks to arrive between 2am and 7am Thursday with things turning dry by mid to late morning. Rainfall totals will be light between a few hundredths of an inch to half an inch with the highest totals in the mountains and little to no rain in the deserts.

The snow level will drop between 3,500' and 4,500' so Julian, Mount Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain may get a dusting with an inch or two at the higher elevations.

This storm will pack quite a punch with the wind with a Wind Advisory beginning at 7pm Wednesday for the coast, valleys and deserts. Expect sustained westerly winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 45pmh for the coast and valleys while the deserts could see gusts up to 55mph. The Wind Advisory ends at noon Thursday for the coast and valleys and at 10am for the deserts.

Stronger winds will impact the mountains where a High Wind Warning will be in effect from 7pm Wednesday until 10am Thursday for westerly winds of 30 to 40mph and gusts to 70mph and isolated higher gusts.

These strong winds may lead to downed trees or power lines and blow patio furniture around. Pay attention to your surroundings including avoiding parking your vehicle in striking distance to falling trees and tree limbs.

King Tides bring another round of big waves to the coast late Wednesday into Thursday with peak tides over 7 feet and waves of 5 to 7 feet and sets of 8 to 11 feet. The combination of the two will lead to dangerous swimming conditions, low-lying flooding in parking lots and boardwalks, and the potential for coastal erosion. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 8pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday with a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect Thursday from 4am to noon. High Tide on Thursday is at 8:10am and that's when the greatest threat for flooding will occur.

The quick-moving storm will be out of here by Thursday mid to late morning with sunshine by the afternoon and calmer winds. Friday and Saturday morning will be quite cold once again with patchy frost possible.

A weak disturbance could bring a chance for a few light showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning though rainfall, if any, will be light.

Warmer weather rolls in early next week with temperatures back near average in the mid-70s at the coast, around 70 inland and in the deserts with 50s in the mountains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 58-64°

Mountains: 44-55°

Deserts: 64-66°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.