San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 9, 2023: Rain, wind, thunderstorms and high surf Tuesday

A strong atmospheric river is soaking much of the state and creating life-threatening flash flooding. This system will weaken significantly as it reaches San Diego county but we will feel impacts from the rain, wind, high surf and the possibility of thunderstorms.

A few showers may develop by 9pm with scattered showers by tomorrow morning which will likely impact the morning commute. Rain will mostly be light to moderate with periods of heavy rain continuing into the afternoon, tapering off by Tuesday evening and drying out Tuesday night. A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible which will have the ability to produce heavy downpours.

The moderate to heavy showers will cause concern for low-lying flooding along with runoff given the series of storms we've had but widespread flooding is not expected.

This storm is also packing a punch with the wind with southerly winds tomorrow gusting 25 to 35mph for the coast and valleys and up to 50mph in the mountains and deserts with isolated higher gusts possible.

Waves will also build with this storm, not as huge as last week but waves of 5 to 10 feet are still expected and dangerous rip currents. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 6am Tuesday until 10pm Wednesday for these large waves.

We dry out Wednesday through Friday with gradual warming each day, in fact by Friday we'll be in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts.

Temperatures crash this weekend by 5 to 15 degrees as another atmospheric river brings more rain and wind to the county. At this point, the most widespread rain looks to arrive Saturday evening into Sunday morning with a few showers lingering into Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these incoming storms.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 57-63°

Mountains: 46-55°

Deserts: 71-74°

