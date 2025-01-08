San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 8, 2024: Critical fire danger continues amid Santa Ana winds

Strong Santa Ana winds are sweeping through Southern California, including San Diego, posing a high fire danger. The worst winds will hit this morning, and dry and gusty conditions will linger into Thursday and possibly Friday morning.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 pm Thursday inland to the mountains for these gusty winds and low humidity. Expect widespread gusts of 25 to 50mph inland to the hills with peak gusts of 50 to 80mph for the typically windier spots like Alpine and along the I-8 corridor through the mountains, Hell Hole Canyon, Sill Hill, and Big Black Mountain, and isolated higher gusts. On top of the wind, humidity levels will drop to 5 to 15% by tomorrow, with low humidity continuing through Thursday or early Friday.

A High Wind Warning is now in effect for the inland and mountain communities and the coast, which is rare. The High Wind Warning for the coast goes until 2 pm today for northeasterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 65mph. The warning for the inland and mountains lasts until 6 pm today for north and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph, gusts of 50 to 75mph, and isolated higher gusts. This warning is in effect before the Red Flag Warning because the winds will build faster than the humidity will drop. Pay attention to your surroundings, as downed trees and power lines will concern you.

Any fires that start will be challenging to control and spread quickly, so be extra vigilant with fire safety this week. This includes checking your vehicle for anything dragging that could spark a fire.

While today presents the greatest threat to rapid fire growth, fire danger remains high through Thursday. The weather will stay scorched and gusty, though winds will drop between 25 and 55mph inland to the mountains.

The sea breeze briefly returns late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will remain several degrees warmer than usual for the coast and valleys with the 60s and 70s, seasonably cool in the mountains in the 50s and 40s in the afternoons and 30s each morning, and highs near 70 in the deserts.

We are officially in a drought in San Diego, and the water year, which began on October 1st, is having one of the driest starts. Santa Ana season lasts through February and can even linger into March. Unless we get significant rain, the threat of fire danger will increase with each dry wind event.

Be prepared by clearing a defensible space away from home, reviewing your evacuation plan with your household, and having your emergency go-kit ready, including any medicine you need, extra supplies, and food for your kids and pets.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 62-74°

Mountains: 51-59°

Deserts: 69-70°

