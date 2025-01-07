San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 6, 2025: Strong Santa Ana wind bring high fire danger

A strong Santa Ana wind event will bring high fire danger to the county tomorrow through Thursday with gusty winds and low humidity; the worst conditions hit on Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 4am Wednesday until 6pm Thursday for these gusty winds and low humidity. Expect widespread gusts of 25 to 50mph inland to the mountains with gusts of 50 to 70mph for the typically windier spots like Alpine and along the I-8 corridor through the mountains, Hell Hole Canyon and Big Black Mountain while areas like Sill Hill could see gusts over 70mph. On top of the wind, humidity levels will drop to 5 to 15% by Wednesday, with low humidity continuing through Thursday, perhaps even early Friday.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect inland to the mountains from 4pm Tuesday through 6pm Wednesday for north and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph and gusts of 50 to 70mph and isolated higher gusts. Note that this warning goes into effect before the Red Flag Warning because the winds will build faster than the humidity will drop.

The sea-breeze will still be present at sunrise Tuesday with the marine layer bringing clouds and patchy fog to the coast and valleys. Those clouds will clear to mostly sunny skies. As the system that is bringing the Santa Ana winds dives south it will bring a slight chance of a stray shower near the mountains tomorrow. Then humidity will plummet as the system dives south and the offshore winds build.

While Wednesday will bring the greatest threat for rapid fire growth, if a fire starts, fire danger remains elevated through Thursday as it remains very dry and breezy though winds will drop between 25 to 55mph inland to the mountains.

The sea breeze briefly returns late Friday into Saturday before another round of weaker Santa Ana winds begin Sunday. Offshore winds are expected to last through most of next week with no significant rain in sight.

Temperatures will remain several degrees warmer than normal for the coast and valleys with 60s and 70s, seasonably cool in the mountains in the 50s and 40s in the afternoons and 30s each morning and highs near 70 in the deserts.

We are officially in a drought in San Diego and seeing the third driest start to the water year, which began on October 1st. Santa Ana season goes through February and can even linger into March, and unless we get significant rain, the fire danger threat will increase with each dry wind event.

Be prepared by clearing defensible space away from your home, going over your evacuation plan with your household and have your emergency go-kit ready, including any medicine you need, extra supplies and food for your kids and pets.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-72°

Inland: 70-74°

Mountains: 48-60°

Deserts: 69-72°

