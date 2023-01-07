San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 6, 2023: Brief break in the rain

While most of the county dried out today under sunny skies, the coast dealt with areas of flooding from monster waves. While the worst of the strong surf is behind us the waves will remain elevated through the weekend. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 2pm Sunday for waves of 5 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Coastal flooding won't be as likely but may occur in isolated areas at high tide. According to the National Weather Service high tides on Saturday will reach 6.20 feet at 842 AM and high tides on Sunday will reach 6.07 feet at 913 AM. Areas that may flood include beach parking lots, boardwalks and parks. In addition to the large waves, you should avoid going in the water until 72 hours after it rains due to bacteria runoff.

A series of storms will continue to pound California into at least mid-January while San Diego will be on the southern edge of these storms. The next one will bring only a slight chance for some drizzle to a few showers locally Sunday and Monday. The next round of widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with another storm next weekend. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track each of these atmospheric rivers.

Our water year surplus continues to grow, so far we have received 4.37" of rain at Lindbergh Field, where San Diego keeps their records, which is a .99" surplus for what is normal.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 62-68°

Mountains: 49-63°

Deserts: 69-72°

