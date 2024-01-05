San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 5, 2024: Mild days and chilly nights this weekend

It's a calm and cold morning across San Diego County, with some foothills and mountain neighborhoods sitting below freezing. Tranquil days and chilly nights will continue through the weekend, with the potential for frost developing in the valleys each morning.

A disturbance in the Pacific Northwest will amplify onshore flow on Saturday night, increasing clouds and winds and ushering in light shower activity. Most of the showers will occur overnight and clear by Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will be anywhere from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch from the coast to the mountains. The snow level will drop to 4,000', and areas like Julian could wake up to a light snowpack, their first of the year and season.

This upcoming system won't have too much moisture, but it will have cooler air, so expect Sunday to feel brisk. We'll also have powerful winds targeting the foothills and passes with up to 60mph gusts. The coast and valleys will also see windy conditions through late Sunday, so expect it to feel cooler outside due to the wind chill.

Offshore winds return Monday, clearing us out. Daytime highs, however, will remain mild and below seasonal.

King tides return towards the latter part of next week with peak high tides over 7 feet. Looking further ahead, we could have another system bringing showers by next weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 59-64°

Mountains: 52-58°

Deserts: 66-68°

