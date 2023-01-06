San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 5, 2023: Drying out, for now!

Showers will continue to taper off tonight before we completely dry out with sunshine returning tomorrow. Rainfall totals ranged anywhere from .08" in Chula Vista to up to 2.30" at Palomar Moutain where we also saw the strongest wind gust of 48mph.

The major concern into tomorrow is going to be the dangerously large waves and the threat of coastal flooding, especially in the afternoon when high tide occurs. A High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory continue until 6pm Friday for waves of 10 to 16 feet and strong rip currents. Minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas like beach parking lots, boardwalks and parks will be a concern and significant beach erosion can be expected. On top of the dangerous waves, you should avoid going in the water until 72 hours after it rains due to bacteria runoff.

A series of storms will continue to pound California into at least mid-January while San Diego will be on the southern edge of these storms. The next one will bring only a slight chance for some drizzle to a few showers locally Sunday and Monday. The next chance for more widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with a few showers potentially lingering into early Wednesday. Another more significant storm looks to bring more rain next weekend. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track each of these atmospheric rivers.

Since we've already picked up significant rain the ground is saturated thus additional rainfall will lead to a greater threat of runoff and localized flooding. Gusty winds accompanying these storms also mean the threat of downed trees will be higher due to the saturated ground so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't leave your vehicle near trees that may topple.

Our water year surplus continues to grow, as of Wednesday morning we have received 4.37" of rain at Lindbergh Field, where San Diego keeps their records, which is a 1.06" surplus for what is normal.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-62°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 44-57°

Deserts: 66-69°

