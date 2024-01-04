San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 4, 2024: Out with the rain and in with the high surf

We're drying out, but high surf will continue to linger across our beaches.

The quick-moving storm is now bringing snow to central parts of the nation, leaving San Diego with much-needed rainfall. Palomar Mountain was a big winner, accumulating over an inch of rain. Julian received nearly an inch. Descanso accrued six-tenths of an inch, while Poway and La Jolla received almost half an inch. Our local mountains also received our first snowfall of the year and season. Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna accumulated about an inch of snow. While we clear out, cold temperatures will stick around.

On Thursday morning, most mountain neighborhoods were near freezing, and Mount Laguna woke up in the 20s. We have a gradual warm-up before temperatures plummet on Sunday as a secondary wave of showers arrives. As of Thursday morning, the chances for rain across the coast and valleys are minimal, with the mountains likely getting a wintry mix. This next storm won't pack as much of a punch when it comes to predictable water, but it will have cooler air.

High surf peaks today with waves up to 7 feet and local sets up to 10. The risk of strong rip currents is high, so those who are inexperienced should avoid the water. King Tides will re-enter the picture towards the latter part of next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 61-63

Valleys: 55-63

Mountains: 49-57

Deserts: 66-68

