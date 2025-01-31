San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 30, 2025: Weekend warm-up, rain next week

Tonight will be a chilly one, with sunrise temperatures Friday in the 30s for most inland areas where patchy frost will be possible. Slight warming by the afternoon with warmer weather on tap for the weekend.

Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days ahead when temperatures will be 5 to 20 degrees warmer than today. Expect mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to upper-70s inland, 60s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts. Patchy morning fog will be possible for the coast and valleys with a mix of sun and clouds during the days.

A series of storms will bring heavy rain to Northern California into next week where some areas may pick up to 10" of rain. That storm will weaken as it moves south but it is looking more likely that Southern California will see rain next week. Locally, there is a chance of showers as early as Tuesday evening, with scattered showers Wednesday and a slight chance of showers to linger into Thursday.

Temperatures dip by 5 to 15 degrees by Wednesday compared to Sunday and Monday but this will be a relatively warm, so not expecting any mountain snow.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the potential for more much-needed rain as San Diego's deficit continues to grow over 4.50" and level 3 drought, 'Extreme' drought, covers most of the county. Click here for the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-64°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 53-67°

Deserts: 69-73°

