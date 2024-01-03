San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 3, 2024: Brief period of cool, showery and windy conditions

Light to moderate showers will blanket the county for the first half of the day, with a break in the afternoon before scattered showers towards sunset. We also have the chance for pop-up thunderstorms, leading to periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

As of early Wednesday, a Flood Advisory is in effect for the NW quadrant of the county, with possible flooding and mudslides in low-lying areas. We also have a Wind Advisory for the mountains starting at 10A and a High Surf Advisory starting at 3P for the entire coastline.

Rainfall amounts will range from a trace to under half an inch of rain from the coast to the deserts, with local amounts in the mountains greater, nearly an inch.

As onshore flow increases, winds will be strong near the passes and foothills, where gusts will climb near 50mph. We'll also have breezy conditions across the coast and valleys ranging from 10 to 20mph.

Daytime highs will be noticeably cooler this afternoon as a cold front is attached to this storm. The inland valleys will be up to 15 degrees cooler and below seasonal. Depending on how much moisture sticks around in the atmosphere, when temperatures plummet this evening in the mountains, we could see snow in our local mountains in elevations above 4,500 feet. Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna could be among those areas seeing their first snowfall of the season.

The rain is in and out. By Thursday, we're dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend before we cool down with a secondary storm on Sunday. The best chances for precipitation will be in the mountains, with possibly more snow.

The high surf peaks on Thursday following a west swell, and waves will be up to 7 feet, with local sets up to 10 feet. Strong rip currents will also be a threat, so those inexperienced should avoid the water for the next few days.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-60

Valleys: 49-58

Mountains: 43-51

Deserts: 60-63

