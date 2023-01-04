San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 3, 2023: Stronger storm arrives on Thursday

Scattered light showers and drizzle will continue into tonight but will be tapering off. Rainfall totals from this most recent storm have averaged between .10 to .50" for the coast and valleys while the mountains have picked up .30 to 1. 25".

This recent storm also brought strong southwest winds to the mountains and deserts overnight. Areas like Volcan Mountain clocked in 65mph gusts while Julian and Harrison Park saw peak wind gusts in the mid-50 mph range.

Wednesday looks to be mostly dry with a stronger storm bringing more widespread and heavier rain on Thursday. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1" from the coast to the mountains with .05 to .20" in the deserts.

Gusty winds will build ahead of this storm Wednesday night continuing into Thursday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and valleys Thursday from 2am to 4pm for southerly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 30 to 40mph while a Wind Advisory for the mountains begins earlier at 8pm Wednesday for southerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 50 to 60mph.

Since we've already picked up significant rain since last week the ground is saturated thus this additional rainfall will lead to a greater threat for runoff and localized flooding. Gusty winds also mean the threat of downed trees will be higher due to the saturated ground so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't leave your vehicle near trees that may fall.

Surf will also build as this storm rolls through with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect from noon Thursday until 8pm Friday for waves of 10 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents. Though you should avoid going in the water until 72 hours after it rains due to bacteria runoff.

Showers will taper off Thursday night with mostly dry conditions Friday and Saturday. A weaker storm will move into Northern and Central California Sunday into Monday which will keep around at least a slight chance for some drizzle to a few showers locally.

Another storm will bring a chance for rain on Tuesday with a few more storms by the end of next week and even more rain expected the following week. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this series of storms that will continue well into January.

Our water year surplus continues to grow, as of Tuesday afternoon we have received 4.12" of rain at Lindbergh Field, where San Diego keeps their records, which is a .95" surplus for what is normal.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 61-67°

Mountains: 46-58°

Deserts: 66-69°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.