San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 29, 2025: Calm end to January with lingering clouds and cold temps

The cold storm that brought the much-needed rain and snow to Southern California is crawling to the east. Wrap-around moisture will continue to bring the chance of a few showers through Wednesday, with the best chance near the mountains.

The cool weather sticks around for a couple of more days, with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees below average through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Click here for latest rainfall and snowfall totals.

Overnight temperatures will remain chilly, with most areas waking up in the 30s to low 40s. By sunrise, the mountains will see 20s. The areas that wake up with clouds will be warmer, mostly in the 40s.

Things dry out Thursday with gradual warming into the weekend. Temperatures will trend warmer than normal by Saturday, becoming even warmer on Sunday, Groundhog Day, and Monday. Expect the mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to upper-70s inland, 60s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts.

A storm will approach Southern California by midweek next week and may bring a chance of showers. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the potential for more much-needed rain. San Diego's deficit continues to grow near 4.50", and a level 3, 'Extreme' drought covers most of the county. Click here for the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 54-63°

Mountains: 48-55°

Deserts: 69-71°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.