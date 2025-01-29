San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 28, 2025: Chilly with a slight chance of showers

The cold storm that brought the much-needed rain and snow to Southern California is crawling to the east. Wrap-around moisture will continue to bring the chance of a few showers through Wednesday, with the best chance near the mountains.

The cool weather sticks around for a few more days, with temperatures topping out 5 to 12 degrees below average through Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Snow levels will hover between 4,500' and 5,000' through Wednesday morning, which means any additional precipitation will mostly be rain for Julian, while the higher peaks may pick up a light dusting. Click here for latest rainfall and snowfall totals.

Overnight temperatures will be chilly, with most areas waking up in the 30s to low-40s, while the mountains will see 20s by sunrise. The areas that wake up with clouds will be warmer, mostly in the 40s.

Things dry out Thursday with gradual warming into the weekend. Temperatures will trend warmer than normal by Saturday, becoming even warmer Sunday, Groundhog Day, and Monday. Expect mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to upper-70s inland, 60s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts.

A storm will approach Southern California by midweek next week and may bring a chance of showers. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the potential for more much-needed rain as San Diego's deficit continues to grow near 4.50" and level 3 drought, 'Extreme' drought, covers most of the county. Click here for the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-62°

Inland: 55-63°

Mountains: 37-53°

Deserts: 66-69°

