San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 26, 2024: Warm weekend, rain next week

Feeling more like spring! The combination of Santa Ana winds and building high pressure will bring a significant warm-up into the weekend. Temperatures soar 5 to 10 degrees above average with low to mid-70s at the coast, mid-70s to a few low-80s inland and in the deserts with low-60s in the mountains. Overnight lows will trend a little cooler mostly in the 40s and 50s, so bundle up for any evening and morning plans.

Winds peak on Saturday but remain gusty through Sunday with strongest winds in the inland valleys and mountains where a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1am Saturday through 4pm Sunday. Expect northeast and easterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 45 to 55mph with isolated gusts to 65mph. Humidity levels will drop between 10 and 25% but recent rain will mitigate the fire danger.

Use this time to prepare for more wet weather which is set to arrive as February begins.

The storm track stays well north of San Diego into early next week with the potential for a series of storms to bring several days of rain starting Thursday through the first week of February. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting an 80% to 90% chance for above-normal precipitation for the end of next week into the weekend which includes San Diego. They are also forecasting at least a 60% chance of heavy rainfall.

It's still too early to pinpoint how much rain we'll get but it is likely to see widespread rain with periods of heavy rain. Be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this shift to a more active weather pattern.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 51-66°

Deserts: 72-75°

