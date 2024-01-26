San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 25, 2024: Warm weekend, rain next week

We saw sprinkles to a few light showers today with gusty onshore winds in the mountains and deserts. Winds will turn offshore tomorrow and with the combination of high-pressure building over the west, we'll have a significant warm-up for the weekend.

It will be feeling more like spring this weekend as temperatures soar 5 to 10 degrees above average with low to mid-70s at the coast, mid-70s to a few low-80s inland and in the deserts with low-60s in the mountains. Overnight lows will trend a little cooler mostly in the 40s and 50s, so bundle up for evening and morning plans.

Santa Ana winds will build tomorrow, peaking over the weekend with easterly winds of 25 to 55mph and isolated higher gusts in the typical windier spots. Humidity levels will drop between 10 and 25% but recent rain will mitigate the fire danger.

Surf will be elevated on Friday with waves up to 6 feet and minor tidal overflow will be possible during high tide in the morning between 8 and 10am.

The storm track mostly stays well to the north of San Diego into next week with the potential for a storm to reach us by the end of the week. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 70% to 80% chance for above-normal precipitation for the end of next week into the weekend which includes San Diego. They are also forecasting at least a 60% chance of heavy rainfall. Long-range models bring several more storms through February so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this shift to a more active weather pattern.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 67-74°

Mountains: 50-64°

Deserts: 70-73°

