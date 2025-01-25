San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 24, 2025: Significant weather shift to cold and wet this weekend

The sea breeze has returned, but it remains exceptionally dry, with many areas still in the single digits this evening. It's going to take a while for the humidity to recover after being so dry for so long.

Calmer winds tonight will allow the smoke from the Border 2 fire burning over Otay Moutain to sink, leading to worsening air quality across the county, but especially in the southern portions of the county. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect from the coast to the inland valleys until 10:45am Saturday. Residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, should limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed, and use air purifiers. Click here to see current air quality. After the smoke clears you should change the air filters in your home and vehicle if you live near the fire.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest during the day Saturday, which will spread the smoke farther north across the county. As the winds turn more westerly by Saturday night and Sunday it will push the smoke farther west over the mountains and deserts.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the deserts from 10am Saturday until 6am Sunday for southwesterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 55mph. The mountains will see winds just as strong while the coast and valleys will see gusts of 15 to 25mph.

Temperatures plummet this weekend, 10 to 15 degrees below average, as a storm brings rain and mountain snow to Southern California.

Timing:

Most of Saturday will be dry with just a slight chance for a few light showers during the day, better chance for occasional showers by Saturday night.

Sunday will bring on and off showers during the day, but not a wash. Rain becomes more widespread by Sunday night continuing into early Monday along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Monday will bring on and off showers with a slight chance of showers to linger into early Tuesday.

Totals:

Rainfall totals will average between .25 to .75" for most of the county, locally up to an 1.50" while the deserts will get less than .25".

Mountain Snow:

Snow levels will start at between 5,000' to 4,500' Saturday, dropping to 3,500' to 4,000' Sunday through Tuesday and briefly as low as 3,000'.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains above 4,500' from 4pm Saturday until 4pm Monday. Snowfall forecast of 1 to 3" above 3,500' including Julian, Pine Valley and Ranchita, 2 to 4" above 4,500' and 3 to 8" 5,000' including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Cuyamaca Peak, and Lookout Mountain.

Things dry out by Wednesday with slight warming for the end of the week.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor now shows most of of San Diego and much of Southern California are now in a level three drought, or extreme, this is the second highest level of drought. All of Southern California has received less than 5% of our average rainfall since the water year began on October 1st and it's the driest start to the water year ever on record. San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 4.40" below average.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 58-65°

Inland: 62-69°

Mountains: 46-60°

Deserts: 67-70°

