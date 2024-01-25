San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 24, 2024: Possible light showers into Thursday

A storm will pass by to the north of us bringing a slight chance of showers into Thursday with the best chance in the morning. Dry and sunnier weather rolls in Friday into early next week with a warm-up in store that will bring 70s to most areas of the county and even a few 80s!

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts into tomorrow with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

Winds will turn offshore and with the combination of high-pressure building over the west, we'll have a significant warm-up for the weekend. Temperatures will soar 5 to 10 degrees above average with low to mid-70s at the coast, mid-70s to a few low-80s inland and in the deserts with low-60s in the mountains.

The storm track mostly stays well to the north of San Diego into next week with the potential for a storm to reach us by the end of the week. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 70% chance for above-normal precipitation for the end of next week into the weekend which includes San Diego. They are also forecasting at least a 60% chance of heavy rainfall.

Be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates for this next round of rain.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 59-66°

Mountains: 47-59°

Deserts: 68-72°

