San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 23, 2025: One more day of critical fire danger before weekend relief

Santa Ana winds will intensity through this afternoon, peaking through the day. Dangerous winds and single-digit humidity levels will lead to a critical fire threat.

A Red Flag Warning for the inland and mountain communities has been extended again until 10 a.m. Friday and a High Wind Warning is in effect for those same areas through 6 p.m.

Expect sustained winds out of the northeast to east of 25 to 45mph and gusts of 60 - 70mph, and locally 70 - 85+mph for the wind-prone areas. Where most people live, expect gusts of 20- to 45mph, even at the coast, while the windier spots, like the I-8 through the mountains, including Alpine and Pine Valley, as well as locations like Palomar Mountain, Valley Center, Sill Hill, Campo, Boulevard, Potrero, Crestwood, Big Black Mountain, and Hellhole Canyon, will see gusts of 50 to 80mph.

Wind damage, downed trees, and more power outages will be concerns through today. Secure any loose outdoor items and remove wind chimes. Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid standing or parking within striking distance of potentially falling trees or limbs.

Today will be warmer, with record highs possible in Escondido, Vista, El Cajon, Chula Vista, and San Diego. Friday will be less warm but will remain above average by 5 to 15 degrees.

Weekend storm:

This weekend, temperatures will plummet 10 to 30 degrees cooler and 10 to 15 degrees below average as a storm brings rain and mountain snow to Southern California. Rain is looking increasingly likely this weekend, with showers dropping late Saturday and on-and-off rain Sunday lingering into Tuesday. Snow levels will start at 4,000' Saturday and drop as low as 3,000' Sunday through Tuesday.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county, locally up to an inch. Preliminary snowfall totals of 1 to 3" above 3,500', including Julian, Pine Valley, and Ranchita, and 3 to 8" above 5,000' including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Cuyamaca Peak, and Lookout Mountain.

Most of Southern California is in a level two or severe drought after only receiving 5% of its average rainfall since the water year began on October 1st. This makes it one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record. San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 4.29" below average.

Wildfire Preparedness Tips:



Clear defensible space around your home.

Keep gas tanks full and cell phones charged.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food, as well as supplies for kids and pets.

Check your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 79-87°

Inland: 73-88°

Mountains: 59-65°

Deserts: 70-74°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.