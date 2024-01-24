San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 23, 2024: Drying out after historic rainfall

Yesterday was the wettest January day ever for San Diego (records kept at Lindbergh Field) and topped out as the 4th wettest day ever! Daily rainfall records were shattered across the county at 8 reporting stations kept by the National Weather Service.

Daily Record Rainfall Totals:

San Diego 2.73"

Oceanside 2.10"

Vista 1.83"

Chula Vista 1.56"

Ramona 1.65"

El Cajon 2.98"

Alpine 2.57"

Campo 3.22"

Click here to see how much the records set by.

The accumulations received from the two storms over the past four days were unprecedented. To see this much rain in a month or even two is a lot but to get it over 4 days, most of that over 24-hours, was devastating to so many communities with widespread flooding.

4-Day Rainfall Totals:

La Mesa 4.76"

Point Loma 4.51"

National City 4.27"

Santee 3.51"

Fallbrook 3.44"

San Diego 3.37"

Carlsbad 3.29"

Click here to see the 4-day rainfall totals where you live.

Top Wettest Days on Record for San Diego (Lindbergh Field):



12/2/1854 3.34" 4/5/1926 3.23" 10/4/1925 2.95" 1/22/2024 2.73" 2/6/1937 2.71"

Wednesday will be dry with patchy fog in the morning and mostly to partly cloudy skies through the day and temperatures trending just below average.

A storm will pass by to the north of us bringing a slight chance of showers on Thursday otherwise we will get a break from the rain into most of next week. Temperatures will be warming up by the weekend when we'll see 70s for most of the county, including the coast!

The storm track mostly stays well to the north of San Diego into next week with the potential for a storm to reach us by the end of next week for the first weekend of February. Be sure

stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates for this next round of rain.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 49-60°

Deserts: 68-71°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.