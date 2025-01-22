San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 22, 2025: Critical fire danger through Thursday night

The winds continued to ease this morning, building again this afternoon, with a secondary peak on Thursday. Expect little to no humidity recovery, with humidity levels hovering between 1 and 10%, which is exceptionally dry. The Fire Threat remains 'Critical' for most of the county through Thursday. Click here to see the Fire Weather Outlook released by NOAA.

The Red Flag Warning for the inland and mountain communities has been extended until 8 p.m. Thursday. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, a high wind watch will impact the valleys and mountains.

Expect sustained winds out of the northeast to east of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 45mph, and locally 55+ mph for the wind-prone areas. Where most people live, expect gusts of 15 to 35mph. The windier spots, like the I-8 through the mountains, including Alpine and Pine Valley, as well as locations like Palomar Mountain, Valley Center, Sill Hill, Campo, Boulevard, Potrero, Crestwood, Big Black Mountain, and Hellhole Canyon, will see gusts of 40 to 60mph and locally higher.

Wind damage, downed trees, and more power outages will be a concern through Thursday. Secure any loose outdoor items and remove wind chimes. Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid standing or parking within striking distance of potentially falling trees or limbs.

Nights and mornings will remain chilly for the wind-sheltered locations, with many areas waking up in the 40s, 30s, and even 20s for the coldest spots. Days will be getting warmer by week's end, Wednesday and Thursday being the warmest days for the coast and valleys, when temperatures will mostly be in the 70s and 80s.

Weekend cold rain and snow: Temperatures will plummet this weekend, 10 to 15 degrees below average, as a storm brings the chance of rain and mountain snow to Southern California. Rain is looking increasingly likely this weekend, with showers building during the day Saturday, on-and-off rain Sunday, and a slight chance for a few showers to linger into Monday. The early snow level forecast starts at 4,500' on Saturday and drops to 3,500' on Sunday and Monday.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county. Preliminary snowfall totals of 1 to 3" above 4,000', including Julian and Ranchita, and 2 to 6" above 5,000', including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Cuyamaca Peak, and Lookout Mountain.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on timing and totals.

Most of Southern California is in a level two or severe drought after only receiving 5% of the average rainfall since the water year began on October 1st. This is one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record. San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 4.23" below average.

Wildfire Preparedness Tips:



Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food, as well as supplies for kids and pets.

Check your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 77-81°

Mountains: 60-70°

Deserts: 72-75°

