San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 22, 2024: Wettest January Day Ever!

It was a historic day of rain for San Diego with widespread flooding, severe thunderstorm warnings, wind damage, and several thunderstorms. There were over 50 storm reports across the county with several daily record rainfall totals set and today will go down as the wettest January day ever in San Diego (records kept at Lindbergh Field) and so far tying for the 5th wettest day ever! A Flood Watch continues for the entire county until 9pm while the San Diego River remains in a Flood Warning until 230am Tuesday.

Daily Record Rainfall Totals:

San Diego 2.70"

Oceanside 2.10"

Vista 1.80"

Chula Vista 1.56"

Ramona 1.53"

El Cajon 2.08"

3-Day Rainfall Totals:

Point Loma 4.50"

National City 4.23"

San Diego 3.29"

Falbrook 3.44"

Carlsbad 3.18"

Santee 3.07"

Top Wettest Days on Record for San Diego (Lindbergh Field):



12/2/1854 3.34" 4/5/1926 3.23" 10/4/1925 2.95" 2/6/1937 2.71" 10/27/2004 & Today 2.70"

Isolated to scattered showers will continue tonight with a slight chance of thunderstorms. While most rain will be light to moderate an occasional heavy shower can't be ruled out, especially if and where thunderstorms form. A few showers continue tomorrow morning, tapering off into the afternoon.

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of showers on Thursday otherwise we will get a break from the rain into most of next week. Temperatures will be warming up by the weekend when we'll see 70s for most of the county, including the coast!

The next strong storm looks possible for the first weekend in February so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates for this next round of rain.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 58-65°

Mountains: 44-55°

Deserts: 67-69°

