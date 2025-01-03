San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 2, 2025: Cooling off with patchy dense fog

Today was a warm one, with Escondido tying its daily record high of 82 degrees! Temperatures topped out 10 to nearly 20 degrees above normal away from the coast and even the coast was several degrees warmer than average.

Patchy dense fog will impact coastal areas through Friday morning with a slight chance for some fog rolling farther inland.

Expect more clouds tonight into tomorrow due to a storm passing well to the north. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures, but still 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal away from the coast.

Temperatures will plummet 10 to 20 degrees from today to Saturday when we'll see 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains, but still warm in the deserts in the 70s.

Weak Santa Ana winds develop Sunday, leading to a bump in temperatures and a return of sunny skies. A stronger round of Santa Ana wind is looking likely Tuesday through at least Thursday next week leading to elevated fire danger.

The Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index only goes out five days but is already forecasting a 'Moderate' event for Tuesday, which means "if a fire sparks, it will grow rapidly and will be difficult to control."

Now is the time to prepare by clearing defensible space away from your home if you have not done so already, get your evacuation kit ready including any medications you need as well as supplies for children and pets and go over your evacuation plan with your household.

Drought Update:

Today's update of the US Drought Monitor has put much of Southern California, including San Diego, in level one drought, which is moderate drought. No significant rain is in the forecast; in fact, above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation are expected to linger much of this month. Since the water year began on October 1st, San Diego has only received .14" of rainfall, which is nearly 3" inches short of normal.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-68°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 61-73°

Deserts: 74-77°

