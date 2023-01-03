San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 2, 2023: Wet and windy weather continues into the new year

The wet weather is sticking around into the new year with several more storms on the horizon into mid-January.

The first storm will bring increasing rain tonight, most widespread after midnight, continuing into tomorrow morning which means as people are heading back to work the roads will be wet and the commute will likely be slower than normal. Showers taper off during the day Tuesday with mostly dry conditions by the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to .75" for the coast and valleys with .50 to 1.25" in the mountains and less than .20" in the deserts.

Gusty winds will accompany this storm with west southwesterly wind gusts of 15 to 35mph for the coast and valleys with stronger winds in the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6am Tuesday for gusts of 40 to 60mph.

Wednesday looks to be mostly dry with a stronger storm bringing more widespread and heavier rain on Thursday. Rainfall totals will average between .75 to 1.50" from the coast to the mountains with .10 to .30" in the deserts. Gusty winds will build ahead of this storm Wednesday night continuing into Thursday.

Since we've already picked up significant rain since last week the ground is already saturated thus this additional rainfall will lead to a greater threat for runoff and localized flooding. Gusty winds also mean the threat of downed trees will also be higher due to the saturated ground so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't leave your vehicle near trees that may fall.

Showers will taper off quickly Friday morning with mostly dry conditions into the weekend. However, another storm will move into Northern and Central California Sunday into Monday which will keep around at least a slight chance for some drizzle to a few showers.

More rain is expected by the end of next week adding to our surplus of rainfall for the water year! As of Monday afternoon, we have received 3.77" of rain at Lindbergh Field, where San Diego keeps their records, which is a .67" surplus for what is normal.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 55-63°

Mountains: 41-53°

Deserts: 66-68°

