San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 19, 2024: Several days of wet weather begins tomorrow

Two storms tapping into an atmospheric river will bring periods of rain tomorrow through Tuesday along with elevated surf and possible thunderstorms.

The first storm will bring a few light showers as early as tomorrow morning with shower activity building in the afternoon with the brunt of the moisture arriving Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Shower activity will diminish by Sunday afternoon before storm two brings more widespread rain overnight Sunday through the day on Monday. This storm will be more impactful with heavier rain and possible thunderstorms. Monday looks to be a wash with both the morning and evening commutes impacted by rain and ponding on the roadways; it will be a good day to work from home if you're able to. Showers taper off during the day Tuesday drying out by Wednesday.

Rainfall totals from Saturday through Tuesday will average between 1.00 to 2.00" with isolated higher amounts in the mountains and .25 to .75" in the deserts.

Elevated surf will impact the beaches with a High Surf Advisory from 4am Saturday until 2pm Sunday for waves of 5 to 7 feet and set to 8 feet along with dangerous rip currents.

These are relatively warm storms so no snow is expected in our local mountains with snow levels forecast to remain above 7,000 feet.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these storms through the weekend.

These storms will benefit all of California including San Diego where our water year deficit continues to grow. Since the water year began on October 1st, Lindbergh Field has accumulated 1.69" of rain, 2.56" short of where we should be for this time of year. This time last year we collected 7.51" of rain following several atmospheric rivers. Despite the lack of rain, California remains out of a drought, and with recent storms in Northern California, the snowpack has reached about 50% of normal.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-65°

Inland: 60-66°

Mountains: 50-61°

Deserts: 72-74°

