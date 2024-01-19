San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 18, 2024: Cloudy Friday ahead of a weekend storm

Tomorrow will be another mild day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near average. Use tomorrow to prepare for the soggy weather ahead by clearing your gutters and checking your tire pressure and tread along with your windshield wipers.

A storm system churning in the Pacific will bring two rounds of rain this weekend into early next week taping into an atmospheric river. Latest forecast models have sped up the timing of the first round of rain with a few light showers possible during the day on Saturday, especially by the afternoon, but the most widespread rain will still hold off until Saturday night. The brunt of the moisture with storm one hits in the overnight hours on Saturday.

Sunday is now trending drier with a few light showers possible along with sunshine mixing in. The second round brings more widespread and heavier rain on Monday along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Monday looks to be a wash with both the morning and evening commutes impacted by rain and ponding on the roadways. Showers taper off during the day Tuesday drying out by Wednesday.

Preliminary rainfall totals from Saturday through Tuesday look to average between 1.00 to 2.00" with isolated higher amounts in the mountains and .25 to .50" in the deserts.

These are relatively warm storms so no snow is expected in our local mountains with snow levels forecast to remain above 7,000 feet.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on storm track and timing.

These storms will benefit all of California including San Diego where our water year deficit continues to grow. Since the water year began on October 1st, Lindbergh Field has accumulated 1.69" of rain, 2.50" short of where we should be for this time of year. This time last year we collected 7.37" of rain following several atmospheric rivers. Despite the lack of rain, California remains out of a drought, and with recent storms in Northern California, the snowpack has reached about 50% of normal.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 57-67°

Deserts: 72-74°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.