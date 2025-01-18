San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 17, 2025: Fair through weekend, fire weather returns next week

The sea breeze will continue to bring more comfortable humidity levels through the weekend. Patchy fog or even a few sprinkles will be possible each morning this weekend for the coast and valleys; otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny.

The mild temperatures continue through the weekend, with highs trending 3 to 7 degrees below average for the coast and valleys and right on par for average for the mountains and deserts. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the county and 30s for the colder inland and mountain areas.

Santa Ana winds return next week, and this may be a long-duration event. Offshore winds develop Monday and peak overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, with Santa Ana winds potentially lingering through Friday.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of Southern California for Monday and Tuesday, that includes our local inland and mountain communities. Expect sustained winds out of the northeast of 15 to 25mph and gusts to 45mph, and locally 60+mph for the wind-prone areas. Where most people live, expect gusts of 20 to 40mph while the windier spots, like the I-8 through the mountains, including Alpine and Pine Valley, as well as locations like Palomar Mountain, Valley Center, Sill Hill, Campo, Boulevard, Potrero, Crestwood, Big Black Mountain and Hellhole Canyon, will see gusts of 45 to 60mph and locally higher. Humidity Levels will hover between 5 and 15% which will continue to dry out the brush/fuel moisture, which is hovering near record dry.

Looking ahead to next weekend, there is a chance we could get beneficial rain, but this far out a lot can change, we certainly need the rain.

Most of Southern California is now in a level two drought or severe drought after only receiving 5% of our average rainfall since the water year began on October 1st making it one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record. San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 3.92" below average.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 57-63°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 47-60°

Deserts: 70-72°

