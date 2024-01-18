San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 17, 2024: Drizzle tonight, more rain this weekend

A weak disturbance passing well to our north will enhance our marine layer tonight into tomorrow bringing a chance for drizzle to a few light showers late tonight into early Thursday morning. Patchy fog will also be possible once again by tomorrow morning. Gusty winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts into tonight with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph.

Building sunshine tomorrow with mild temperatures by the afternoon with 60s and 70s for most of the county. Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with the mild temperatures continuing. Use these dry days to prepare for the soggy weather ahead by clearing your gutter and checking your tires and windshield wipers.

A stronger storm system that will tap into an atmospheric river will bring more widespread and measurable rain heading into the weekend. Latest forecast models now bring a slight chance for a few light showers during the day on Saturday but the brunt of the moisture will hold off until Saturday night. Scattered showers Sunday with the most widespread and impactful rain hitting on Monday when periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms may be possible.

Waves of energy will bring more widespread showers at times, the first one Saturday night into Sunday morning/early afternoon then a stronger wave overnight Sunday into Monday. There remains uncertainty for exact timing and rainfall totals, but the timeline above is looking the most likely at this time. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Rainfall totals are still uncertain but preliminary totals look to average between .25 and 1.50". Showers taper off during the day Tuesday drying out by Wednesday.

This is a relatively warm storm so no snow is expected in our local mountains with snow levels forecast to remain above 7,000 feet.

This storm will benefit San Diego County as our water year deficit continues to grow. Since the water year began on October 1st, Lindbergh Field has accumulated 1.69" of rain, 2.43" short of where we should be for this time of year. This time last year we collected 7.37" of rain following several atmospheric rivers. Despite the lack of rain, California remains out of a drought, and with recent storms in Northern and Central California snowpack has reached about 50% of normal.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 68-74°

Mountains: 57-67°

Deserts: 73-76°

