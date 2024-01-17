San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 16, 2024: Light rain midweek, widespread rain this weekend

Many coastal areas were stuck in the clouds and fog all day with clouds spreading inland tonight into tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will be an issue for your morning commute tomorrow with uneven clearing into the afternoon. Tomorrow will be another mild day with 60s and 70s for most of the county with little day-to-day temperature changes with highs near seasonal normals through the end of the work week.

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north bringing more clouds and a thicker marine layer with a chance for drizzle to a few light showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts on Wednesday with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

A stronger storm system that will tap into an atmospheric river will bring more widespread and measurable rain heading into the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies by Friday as a low-pressure system pushes into Northern California. The timing and rainfall totals are still uncertain, but the latest computer models show a slow-moving storm will bring much-needed rain to the county with showers building by Saturday night and more widespread rain Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall totals are still uncertain but preliminary totals look to average between .25 and 1.50". Expect it to be showery and spread over multiple days rather than heavy and steady so the threat of flooding is low, but some ponding and isolated areas of flooding can't be ruled out. Showers taper off during the day Tuesday drying out by Wednesday.

This is a relatively warm storm so no snow is expected in our local mountains with snow levels forecast to remain high above 7,000 feet.

This storm will benefit San Diego County as our water year deficit continues to grow. Since the water year began on October 1st, Lindbergh Field has accumulated 1.69" of rain, 2.37" short of where we should be for this time of year. This time last year we collected 7.34" of rain following several atmospheric rivers. Despite the lack of rain, California remains out of a drought, and with recent storms in Northern and Central California snowpack has reached about 50% of normal.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 64-71°

Mountains: 54-65°

Deserts: 73-75°

