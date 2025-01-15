San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 15, 2025: Dry and windy before a brief break this weekend

Santa Ana winds continue today, bringing critical fire danger with strong winds, bone-dry conditions, and near-record dry brush.

A Red Flag Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect until 6 pm today for the inland and mountain communities. Expect sustained winds out of the northeast of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph, locally higher for the wind-prone areas. Where most people live, expect gusts of 20 to 40mph while the windier spots, like the I-8 through the mountains, including Alpine and Pine Valley, as well as locations like Palomar Mountain, Valley Center, Sill Hill, Campo, Boulevard, Potrero, Crestwood, Big Black Mountain, and Hellhole Canyon, will see gusts of 45 to 60mph and locally higher.

Humidity will hover between 5% and 15%, aiding rapid fire growth if a fire starts. Despite weakening winds tonight, it will remain dry through Thursday, continuing to elevate fire danger.

Expect subtle daily changes in temperatures through Thursday, with the 60s and 70s for the coast, inland, and deserts and the 40s and 50s in the mountains. The wind-sheltered areas will wake up chilly each morning with widespread 30s, while it will be milder in the windier spots. It will be cooler Friday through the weekend, with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys.

The low-pressure system that is helping fuel the wind this week is breaking off from the jet stream. As the system finally pushes over us, it will bring more clouds, higher humidity, and a slight chance of sprinkles to light rain Friday night into Saturday. Accumulations, if any, will be light, only a few hundredths from the coast to the mountains. We may even see a few snow flurries at the higher elevations, above 4,500', but no snow will stick.

San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 3.78" below average. All of Southern California is seeing one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record.

Offshore winds are expected to return next week, and without rain, each Santa Ana wind event will dry the brush even more, which is now hovering at record dry, and bring the threat of fires to spread quickly. Santa Ana season goes through February and can even linger into March.

Preparedness Tips:



Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food, as well as supplies for kids and pets.

Stay alert and prioritize safety during these challenging conditions.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 64-73°

Mountains: 52-62°

Deserts: 66-69°

