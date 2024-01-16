San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 15, 2024: Warm Tuesday with rain ahead

Tonight will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the 40s overnight followed by a warm afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures Tuesday will top out near to 8 degrees above normal with 60s and 70s almost everywhere.

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north bringing more clouds into the mix tomorrow and thicker marine layer clouds midweek along with a chance for drizzle to a few light showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts on Wednesday with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

It will be about 5 degrees cooler on Wednesday then warmer on Thursday followed by another mild day on Friday before changes arrive this weekend.

Clouds will increase ahead of a low-pressure system on Friday and Saturday with the chance for rain building by Saturday evening becoming more widespread Sunday and Monday. Rainfall totals are still uncertain but preliminary totals look to average between .25 and 1.50". Expect it to be showery and spread over multiple days rather than heavy and steady so the threat of flooding is low. Showers taper off early Tuesday. This storm will benefit San Diego County as our water year deficit continues to grow.

This is a relatively warm storm so no snow is expected in our local mountains with snow levels forecast to remain high above 7,000 feet.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 67-74°

Mountains: 57-68°

Deserts: 73-75°

