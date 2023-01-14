San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 13, 2023: Rain, flooding, wind, high surf and mountain snow

A pair of strong storms will impact San Diego into the holiday weekend bringing widespread rain, the threat of flooding, gusty winds, high surf and coastal flooding and the second storm will bring snow to the mountains. Both of these storms will make a direct hit to southern California which means a greater impact than any of the previous storms over the past 11 days.

Temperatures crash this weekend by 5 to 15 degrees and up to 20 degrees in the mountains as these storms move in. The biggest impact from these storms will be Saturday evening into Saturday night and Sunday night into Monday morning. Showers will taper off on Tuesday.

Storm 1:

The timing has sped up a bit on the first round of rain tomorrow with a chance for isolated mostly light showers in the morning, but the bulk of the rain is still set to arrive by late afternoon and build into the night continuing into very early Sunday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent storms and this widespread rain rolling through there is a threat for flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect from 6pm Saturday until 4am Sunday for when the worst of the rain will impact the county.

Winds will build tomorrow all across the county with a Wind Advisory from the coast to the deserts from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. Expect southwesterly winds of 15 to 25mph with gusts of 30 to 45mph. Saturated ground also means tree roots are looser than normal so there is a threat for downed trees. Pay attention to your surroundings and don't park your vehicle under trees that may topple.

A High Surf Advisory continues until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet and a Coastal Flood Advisory until 10pm Saturday. Minor coastal flooding will be possible in low-lying areas like beach parking lots, parks, and boardwalks especially during high tide which is at 2:13am Saturday. In addition to the big waves, you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.

A bit of slushy snow will be possible at the highest mountains by Sunday morning. Sunday looks mostly dry but there will be a slight chance for isolated light showers during the day.

Storm 2:

Sunday night the second colder storm rolls in bringing another round of moderate to heavy rain, high winds and mountain snow. The most widespread rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning. Spotty showers will continue during the day Monday, tapering off during the day Tuesday with a much-needed break in the rain starting Wednesday.

This second storm has a lot colder air with it which will bring lower snow levels. Snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000' during the day Monday dropping to 4,000 to 4,500' Monday night into Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 10pm Sunday until 4am Tuesday.

Snowfall forecast Monday to Tuesday:

Above 4,000': dusting, includes Julian

Above 4,500': 1 to 4 inches, includes Ranchita

Above 5,500': up to 6", includes Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

Rainfall totals Saturday through Tuesday:



Coast & valleys: 1 - 2"

Mountains 2 - 5"

Desert: .25 - 1"

Driving home Monday from the holiday weekend, especially from higher elevations, may be difficult so be sure to plan ahead and check for any chain controls in effect for snow or any road closures.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these incoming storms.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 57-64°

Mountains: 45-58°

Deserts: 69-72°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.