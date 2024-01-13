Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2024: Chilly mornings with a slight chance of weekend showers

Posted at 5:27 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 20:27:26-05

Tonight will be another chilly one, though not quite as cold as last night, with patchy frost possible by tomorrow morning inland. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and if possible, bring outdoor pets inside for the night and be sure to check their water in the morning and replace if frozen.

Sunny and fair Saturday with clouds building late in the day ahead of a weak disturbance that will usher in thick marine layer clouds by Sunday morning along with a chance for drizzle to a few light showers. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 25 to 50mph.

Warmer weather rolls in early next week with mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland and in the deserts with 50s in the mountains.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 60-64°
Inland: 61-68°
Mountains: 50-61°
Deserts: 65-67°

