San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2023: Prepare now for the next storms this holiday weekend

Dry weather sticks around through Friday before another round of atmospheric rivers dump more rain this holiday weekend.

The High Surf Advisory has been extended until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet. Surf will subside slightly before building again into the weekend ahead of the next storm. Minor coastal flooding will be possible for low-lying areas like beach parking lots, parks and boardwalks. In addition to the big waves you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.

It will be warmer for the end of the workweek due to weak Santa Ana winds that will bump temperatures into the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts. Expect easterly winds of 20 to 35mph inland to the mountains this afternoon.

Temperatures crash this weekend by 5 to 15 degrees as a pair of storms bring more rain and wind to the county. At this point, the most widespread rain looks to arrive late Saturday with showers diminishing on Sunday before another round of widespread rain on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Scattered showers on Tuesday with potentially another system bringing more rain on Wednesday.

Preliminary forecast totals through Tuesday look to average between 1 to 2" for the coast and valleys with 2 to 5" in the mountains and less than 1" in the deserts with locally higher amounts possible. Given recent rain and the ground being saturated we once again have the threat of low-lying flooding along with more runoff. The threat of downed trees will also be greater as the winds pick up this weekend.

Now is the time to prepare before the next round of rain rolls through by checking your roof for leaks, checking tire pressure and tread, replacing windshield wipers if needed, and getting sandbags if you live in an area that may flood.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these incoming storms.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-74°

Inland: 67-74°

Mountains: 50-64°

Deserts: 63-71°

