San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 12, 2023: Coastal flooding possible ahead of incoming storms

Dry weather sticks around through Friday before another round of atmospheric rivers dump more rain this holiday weekend. A pair of storms will bring the greatest impact Saturday night and Monday.

A High Surf Advisory continues until 10pm Sunday for waves of 6 to 12 feet and a Coastal Flood Advisory is now in effect from 10am Friday through 10pm Saturday. Minor coastal flooding will be possible in low-lying areas like beach parking lots, parks, and boardwalks especially during high tide which is at 12:10pm Friday and 2:13am Saturday. In addition to the big waves, you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from recent rain.

Tomorrow will be nearly as warm as today with mid to upper 60s at the coast, low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts. Clouds will be more abundant with partly to mostly cloudy skies all day.

Temperatures crash this weekend by 5 to 15 degrees and up to 20 degrees in the mountains as a pair of storms bring more rain and wind to the county. At this point, the most widespread rain looks to arrive Saturday night with showers diminishing on Sunday before another round of widespread rain late Sunday night into Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Showers will taper off on Tuesday.

Preliminary forecast totals through Tuesday look to average between 1 to 2" for the coast and valleys with 2 to 5" in the mountains and less than 1" in the deserts with locally higher amounts possible. Snow levels will drop to 5,000' to 4,500' late Monday into Tuesday when we'll see the chance for light snow accumulations at the higher mountain elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

These storms look to impact San Diego more than any of the previous storms over the past 10 days. Given recent rain and the ground being saturated there is a greater threat of low-lying flooding along with more runoff. The threat of downed trees will also be greater as the winds pick up this weekend.

Now is the time to prepare before the next round of rain rolls through by checking your roof for leaks, checking tire pressure and tread, replacing windshield wipers if needed, and getting sandbags if you live in an area that may flood.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these incoming storms.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 54-67°

Deserts: 73-76°

