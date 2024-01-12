San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 11, 2024: Frosty tonight possible rain this weekend

Our most recent storm brought periods of rain, gusty winds and big waves with coastal flooding. Palomar Mountain and Mt. Laguna reported one inch of snow while rainfall totals ranged anywhere from a few hundredths to 1.32" at Lake Cuyamaca. Wind gusts exceeded 30mph at the coast while gusts neared 70mph in Borrego Springs where downed power lines were reported.

Clear skies and calming winds will lead to frigid temperatures tonight with a Frost Advisory in effect from 10pm until 8am tomorrow for the inland valleys and deserts for temperatures plummeting between 32 and 37 degrees. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and if possible, bring outdoor pets inside for the night and be sure to check their water in the morning and replace if frozen.

While the surf is subsiding with the High Surf Advisory set to expire at 6pm, a new Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for tomorrow from 6am to noon due to King Tides. High tide is at 8:59am when the greatest threat for flooding will occur for low-lying areas like beach parking lots and boardwalks. Use caution near jetties tomorrow morning as tides may lead to overflow and could sweep people off their feet.

Saturday morning will be another chilly one with another Frost Advisory likely being issued.

A weak disturbance will bring building clouds late Saturday into Sunday but the chance for any rain looks minimal, perhaps some drizzle to a few light showers by Sunday morning.

Warmer weather rolls in early next week with mid to upper-60s at the coast, around low to mid-70 inland and in the deserts with 50s in the mountains.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 46-58°

Deserts: 62-64°

