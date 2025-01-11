San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2025: Santa Ana winds return Saturday night

The worst of the winds are over, but not after howling across parts of the county last night and this morning. The strongest wind gust was clocked at Palomar Mountain at 87mph! Click here to see other peak wind gusts.

The sea-breeze has returned and the winds have calmed but it remains very dry and that's why the Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6pm.

With onshore flow continuing overnight into tomorrow afternoon, some smoke from the Los Angeles wildfires will likely spread into San Diego County. While the San Diego Air Pollution Control District is forecasting air quality to remain Good to Moderate Saturday, if you smell smoke, you should limit time outdoors and monitor local air quality.

Offshore winds return Saturday night, with weak Santa Ana conditions lasting through Sunday. Expect northeasterly winds of 15 to 30mph while peak gusts may reach up to 35mph in the wind-prone areas. Humidity won't recover much tonight and will drop again between 5 and 20% into Sunday.

A potentially moderate Santa Ana wind event is possible Monday night into early Wednesday, peaking Tuesday increasing the fire threat once again, though it's not likely to be as windy as this week. The Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index, which takes into account the wind, humidity and fuel moisture of brush is forecasting a 'Moderate' event for Southern California, including San Diego, from Sunday through Wednesday.

Any fires that start will be difficult to control and will spread quickly, so be extra vigilant with fire safety. This includes checking your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

It will be slightly cooler on Saturday with 60s for most of the county, briefly warmer on Tuesday for the coast and valleys as the wind picks up, and cooling for the end of the week.

The system that brings the Santa Ana winds next week is going to separate from the jetstream and that puts some uncertainty into the forecast. Where that system sets up will determine how strong those Santa Ana winds get, and depending on the track, it has a possibility of pulling in some moisture and bringing a slight chance of showers by Friday. We certainly need the rain!

San Diego County's drought conditions worsened this week, along with much of Southern California upgraded to a level two drought, or severe drought. San Diego is seeing the driest stretch on record from July 1st to today, receiving only .16" of rain. The current deficit is 3.44" since October 1st. All of Southern California is seeing one of the driest starts to the rainy season on record. Without rain each Santa Ana wind event will dry the brush even more, which is now record dry after this week's wind, and bring the threat of fires to spread quickly. Santa Ana season goes through February and can even linger into March.

Preparedness Tips:



Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, and food including supplies for kids and pets.

Stay alert, and prioritize safety during these challenging conditions.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 59-66°

Inland: 64-70°

Mountains: 52-64°

Deserts: 70-73°

