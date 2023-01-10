San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2023: Rain, wind, thunderstorms and high surf

A strong atmospheric river that is soaking much of the state and creating life-threatening flash flooding will continue to have minor impacts here in San Diego county.

We'll continue to see light to moderate showers becoming heavy at times through sunset. A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible which will have the ability to produce heavy downpours.

This storm is also packing a punch with southerly winds that have already topped near 30mph along the coast and inland valleys, and will continue to peak through the late afternoon. The mountains will see gusts up to 50mph with localized higher gusts possible. A High Wind Advisory is in place for the entire county expiring at 4P for the coast and valleys and ending at midnight for the mountains and deserts.

Waves will also build with this storm, not as huge as last week but waves of 5 to 10 feet are still expected and dangerous rip currents. A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 10pm Wednesday.

Once we dry out this evening, we'll stay dry through Friday with gradual warming each day. By Friday we'll be in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts.

Temperatures crash this weekend by 5 to 15 degrees as another atmospheric river brings more rain and wind to the county. At this point, the most widespread rain looks to arrive Saturday night with showers lingering through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these series of storms.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 55-62°

Mountains: 45-54°

Deserts: 65-72°

