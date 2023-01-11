San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 10, 2023: Drying out but high surf remains

Things are drying out tonight with a break in the rain through Friday before another atmospheric river dumps more rain this holiday weekend.

Gusty winds will continue into tonight for the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 50mph.

A High Surf Advisory continues along the coast until 10pm Wednesday for waves of 5 to 10 feet, not as huge as last week but still dangerous and with recent rain, you should avoid going in the water due to the bacteria runoff.

We'll see gradual warming each day through Friday when we'll be in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts.

Temperatures crash this weekend by 5 to 15 degrees as another atmospheric river brings more rain and wind to the county. At this point, the most widespread rain looks to arrive Saturday with spotty showers Sunday and another round of widespread rain on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. A few showers may linger into Tuesday.

This next round of rain looks to impact San Diego more than any of the previous storms we've seen the past week. Given recent rain and the ground being saturated we once again have the threat for low-lying flooding along with more runoff. The threat of downed trees will also be greater as the winds pick up this weekend.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these incoming storms.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 57-64°

Mountains: 44-55°

Deserts: 67-69°

