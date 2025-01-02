San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 1, 2025: Warmer Thursday, cooler weekend

Patchy dense fog is expected near the coast to 10 miles inland into Thursday morning. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

Winds will be weakly offshore Thursday when you can expect east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 30mph inland to the mountains and humidity dropping between 10 to 25%.

Clouds will build late in the day Thursday as a storm system approaches from the north. While the rain is not likely in San Diego, we will see more clouds Friday and Saturday and a sharp drop in temperatures. Temperatures will plummet 5 to early 15 degrees from Thursday to Saturday when we'll see 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains, but still warm in the deserts in the 70s.

Another round of Santa Ana winds are expected next week which will lead to a bump in temperatures for the coast and valleys and gusty dry winds. It's too early to pinpoint how strong this event will be but stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on the elevated fire danger.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-72°

Inland: 76-80°

Mountains: 60-74°

Deserts: 74-76°

