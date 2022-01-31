San Diego's Weather Forecast for Jan. 31, 2022: Cooler week on tap

A cooling trend begins today with temperatures dropping 3 to 5 degrees from yesterday for the coast and inland areas.

Clouds will build through the day that may produce patchy drizzle to a few light showers overnight into tomorrow. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the trend through tomorrow.

Even cooler tomorrow with low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys while the mountain temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees into the 40s!

Santa Ana winds return Wednesday through Friday and while sunshine will return to the county, temperatures will continue to trend on the cool side with mostly 60s. Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend when we'll see 70s return inland.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 65-71°

Mountains: 54-67°

Deserts: 75-78°

