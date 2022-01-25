San Diego's Weather Forecast for Jan. 25, 2022: Comfortable days

Patchy clouds will gradually clear out to sunny skies today with temperatures a touch cooler than yesterday.

Temperatures will trend near average for the coast and valleys but slightly above normal for the mountains and deserts. Chilly nights and mornings with pleasant afternoons continue into the weekend.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect until 8pm Wednesday for waves of 3 to 6 feet, sets to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

Santa Ana winds return tonight and will continue through Friday, peaking Wednesday and Friday mornings with east and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 40mph.

Next week is looking likely for a pattern shift with more rain in our future! This is typically the wettest time of the year and adding to our water year totals would be beneficial before we head into the drier months ahead.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 55-68°

Deserts: 75-78°

