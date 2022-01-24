San Diego's Weather Forecast for Jan. 24, 2022: Pleasant Week on Tap

Chilly nights and mornings with comfortable days will be the trend this week. Temperatures will trend near average for the coast and valleys but slightly above normal for the mountains and deserts.

A Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect from 8pm today through 8pm Wednesday for waves of 3 to 6 feet, sets to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

The sea-breeze will bring slightly cooler temperatures today with patchy coastal clouds by this evening. Santa Ana winds return tomorrow through Thursday, peaking on Wednesday with east and northeasterly wind gusts of 20 to 40mph.

The sea-breeze returns Friday and Saturday pushing in more clouds and potentially some gusty westerly winds to the mountains and deserts.

Next week is looking likely for a pattern shift with more rain in our future! This is typically the wettest time of the year and adding to our water year totals would be beneficial before we head into the drier months ahead.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 54-67°

Deserts: 75-78°

