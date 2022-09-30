San Diego's Weather Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022: Cool and cloudy conditions through next week

This morning, neighborhoods west of the mountains woke up to thick clouds while there was better clearing in the mountains and deserts. Marine layer clouds will continue to cling near the beaches through the afternoon with partial clearing in the valleys.

Today will be noticeably cooler and less muggy with drier air filtering in. Temperatures will trend near average into the weekend with 70s and 80s for most of the county. This fair weather sticks around into early next week with a slight warming pattern making a return next weekend.

We'll stay mostly dry from the beaches to the deserts but Sunday brings a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, and slightly higher dewpoints countywide.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 78-88°

Mountains: 76-90°

Deserts: 100-104°

